Aggies Beat Houston Baptist, 8-2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies, 8-2, for their fifth straight win Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M (33-13) put up four runs in the second to grab control of the game early off HBU lefty Ivan Smith (0-2). The bases were juiced with one out when Austin Homan drove in a pair with a double inside the left field line. Walker Pennington drove in the third Aggie run on a double of his own before Nick Choruby’s fielder’s choice grounder staked the Aggies to a 4-0 lead.

Houston Baptist (22-18) got on the scoreboard in the third with one run off A&M starter Turner Larkins (1-1). But Joel Davis would answer back in the bottom half with his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot off Smith.

In the fifth, Hunter Coleman played long ball for the second time this season. His one-run shot gave the Aggies a 6-1.

Larkins worked into the sixth for his longest start of the season. He fanned three over 5.2 innings, allowing just the one unearned run. He was relieved by Cason Sherrod who didn’t allow a baserunner in 1.1 innings, striking out three of the four batters he faced.

The Texas A&M bats added to their lead with a two-run eighth. Blake Kopetsky’s double plated the first run while Choruby again drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Jason Ruffcorn and John Doxakis closed the game out working the eighth and ninth, respectively. The Huskies pushed across their second unearned run before all was said and done. The performance gave the Aggie pitching staff 40 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run dating back to their game with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Coleman led the Aggies offensively, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBI and a walk. The bottom five in the Aggie order accounted for all 10 Aggies hits and all eight runs.

With the victory, the Texas A&M has won 18 of their last 22 games.

Next up, the Aggies host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a three-game set. First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:32.