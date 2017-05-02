Home » Bit of Info » Bit of Info: Fine into a Felony

Bit of Info: Fine into a Felony – May 2nd 2017 – A man went to court for a minor traffic violation, but when he removed his hat in front of the judge… a bag of COCAINE fell out… so a situation that would have just resulted in a small fine, became a much larger fine and jail time for the hapless criminal.

