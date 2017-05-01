United Way of the Brazos Valley UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews Monday, May 1st, 2017
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about recent grants given by the agency’s youth leadership cabinet and reminders of Thursday’s kickoff of the “Over The Edge” event and the approaching end of the community campaign.050117-United-Way-of-the-Brazos-Valley-update.mp3
