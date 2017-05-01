Man Shot In The Parking Lot Of A Bryan Convenience Store

A disturbance in the parking lot of a Bryan convenience store Sunday night led to gunfire.

Bryan police report a 20 year old man is in critical condition after he was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital.

The shooting was in the parking lot of the Valero corner store at William Joel Bryan and the freeway.

The only information released by police was that the incident was reported Sunday around 10:45 p.m. and several individuals who knew each other were involved in an argument.

No employees were involved and none were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD’s non-emergency number 979-361-3888 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).