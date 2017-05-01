Home » Featured Stories, News » Large But Short Lived Power Outage In College Station Monday Afternoon

More than 16,000 College Station electric customers were without power around 30 minutes Monday afternoon.

Electric utilities director Timothy Crabb says two substations lost power after several transmission lines were placed out of service due to maintenance and building a new substation on the Texas A&M campus.

Most of the outage area was in an area bordered by George Bush and Harvey to the north, Wellborn Road to the west, Rock Prairie to the south, and Texas to the east.

Click below for comments from Timothy Crabb, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

050117-Timothy-Crabb.mp3

 

Screen shot from outages.cstx.gov at the beginning of a College Station power outage on May 1, 2017.

