Large But Short Lived Power Outage In College Station Monday Afternoon

More than 16,000 College Station electric customers were without power around 30 minutes Monday afternoon.

Electric utilities director Timothy Crabb says two substations lost power after several transmission lines were placed out of service due to maintenance and building a new substation on the Texas A&M campus.

Most of the outage area was in an area bordered by George Bush and Harvey to the north, Wellborn Road to the west, Rock Prairie to the south, and Texas to the east.

