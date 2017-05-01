CS City Secretary Sherry Mashburn Is Retiring

College Station’s city secretary is retiring.

The last day for Sherry Mashburn, who has been with the city since August 2010, is July 31st.

Mashburn supervised her first and only recall election in College Station.

She was also involved in the city transitioning its municipal elections from May to November.

Among the duties she enjoyed in College Station was birth records, because there are so many international families associated with Texas A&M.

She is in charge of College Station’s birth and death records.

While in College Station, Mashburn served as president of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association, Inc.

She was also named Texas Municipal Clerk of the Year in 2013.

Mashburn’s successor will be selected by the city council.

Click below for comments from Sherry Mashburn, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.



