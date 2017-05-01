BV Museum Of Natural History Hosting Tours Of Boonville Heritage Park

Brazos County commissioners have approved a contract with the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History that museum director Deborah Cowman says that will allow them to conduct tours at the recently opened Boonville Heritage Park.

Dr. Cowman says they will staff the park two weekends a month along with hosting private tours.

She thanks the Peters Foundation for their support of what she described as “the perfect example of a living history project.”

Quoting the museum, “Boonville Heritage Park represents the original town of Boonville, Texas and the first county seat of Brazos County. This site features a 19th century cabin, bronze statues of key local figures, and replicas of Brazos County’s original courthouse, the Masonic lodge and a smokehouse. History lovers can also examine a replica of one of the Twin Sisters cannons that became famous during Texas’ battle of San Jacinto in 1836. The cabin, a fully furnished authentic home, was recently restored and preserved for the Heritage Park. Visitors will see firsthand what life was like for local Texas residents in the 19th century.”

Those interested in having a tour of the park, which depicts the founding of the first county seat in Brazos County, can contact the museum by sending an e-mail to bhp@brazosvalleymuseum.org.

