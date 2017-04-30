Texas A&M Swimming Celebrates Back-to-Back SEC Wins, Highest NCAA Finish

Texas A&M Swimming Celebrates Back-to-Back SEC Wins, Highest NCAA FinishSports Sunday, April 30th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams celebrated the accomplishments of the 2016-17 season at the annual team banquet on Saturday at the All-American Club at Kyle Field.
The 2016-17 season saw the women’s team win a second consecutive Southeastern Conference team title and earn a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships, which was the highest team finish in school history. The men’s team returned to the national top 20 with a 16th place finish at the NCAA meet, which was the Aggies’ highest national finish since 2012.
Highlighting the afternoon was the naming of the season MVPs. From the women’s team, senior Sarah Gibson and sophomore Sydney Pickrem shared the swimming honor, while sophomore Alaïs Kalonji took the diving MVP award. On the men’s side, diver Tyler Henschel earned the team MVP award.
WOMEN’S TEAM
Aggie Heart Award: Caitlynn Moon
Iron Lady: Bethany Galat
Optimist Award: Bethany Galat
Most Valuable Swimmer: Sarah Gibson, Sydney Pickrem
Most Valuable Diver: Alaïs Kalonji
Most Improved Diver: Kaley Batten
Most Improved Swimmer: Amy Miller
2017-18 Team Captains: Lisa Bratton, Jorie Caneta, Esther Gonzalez, Alaïs Kalonji
MEN’S TEAM
Team MVP: Tyler Henschel
Performance of the Year: Mauro Castillo – 200 Breaststroke at NCAAs
Trey Heye Memorial: Duncan Mulleady
Aggie Heart Award: Mateo Gonzalez
Most Improved: Anthony Kim
2017-18 Team Captains: Brock Bonetti, Mauro Castillo, Mateo Gonzalez, Tyler Henschel
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
