Texas A&M Swimming Celebrates Back-to-Back SEC Wins, Highest NCAA Finish

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams celebrated the accomplishments of the 2016-17 season at the annual team banquet on Saturday at the All-American Club at Kyle Field.

The 2016-17 season saw the women’s team win a second consecutive Southeastern Conference team title and earn a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships, which was the highest team finish in school history. The men’s team returned to the national top 20 with a 16th place finish at the NCAA meet, which was the Aggies’ highest national finish since 2012.

Highlighting the afternoon was the naming of the season MVPs. From the women’s team, senior Sarah Gibson and sophomore Sydney Pickrem shared the swimming honor, while sophomore Alaïs Kalonji took the diving MVP award. On the men’s side, diver Tyler Henschel earned the team MVP award.

WOMEN’S TEAM

Aggie Heart Award: Caitlynn Moon

Iron Lady: Bethany Galat

Optimist Award: Bethany Galat

Most Valuable Swimmer: Sarah Gibson, Sydney Pickrem

Most Valuable Diver: Alaïs Kalonji

Most Improved Diver: Kaley Batten

Most Improved Swimmer: Amy Miller

2017-18 Team Captains: Lisa Bratton, Jorie Caneta, Esther Gonzalez, Alaïs Kalonji

MEN’S TEAM

Team MVP: Tyler Henschel

Performance of the Year: Mauro Castillo – 200 Breaststroke at NCAAs

Trey Heye Memorial: Duncan Mulleady

Aggie Heart Award: Mateo Gonzalez

Most Improved: Anthony Kim

2017-18 Team Captains: Brock Bonetti, Mauro Castillo, Mateo Gonzalez, Tyler Henschel

