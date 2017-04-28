Texas A&M Baseball and Missouri to Play Doubleheader on Friday on Sportsradio 1150 and the Zone 102.7 FM.

COLUMBIA, Missouri – With inclement weather forecast for the area Saturday and Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers have agreed to play a doubleheader on Friday. The first pitch of the opening game will be 3:00 pm with the second game to follow.

The teams will attempt to get the final game of the series in later in the weekend.