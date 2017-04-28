Texas A&M Baseball and Missouri to Play Doubleheader on Friday on Sportsradio 1150 and the Zone 102.7 FM.Sports Friday, April 28th, 2017
COLUMBIA, Missouri – With inclement weather forecast for the area Saturday and Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers have agreed to play a doubleheader on Friday. The first pitch of the opening game will be 3:00 pm with the second game to follow.
The teams will attempt to get the final game of the series in later in the weekend.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Apr 28 2017.