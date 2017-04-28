Home » Featured Stories, News » President George H.W. Bush Has Been Released From A Houston Hospital

Friday, April 28th, 2017

Former President George H.W. Bush was released Friday morning from a Houston hospital.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted “President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends”.

Bush spent two weeks in the hospital for treatment of mild pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

Screen shot from Jim McGrath's Twitter feed.

