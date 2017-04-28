President George H.W. Bush Has Been Released From A Houston Hospital

President George H.W. Bush Has Been Released From A Houston HospitalFeatured Stories, News Friday, April 28th, 2017
Former President George H.W. Bush was released Friday morning from a Houston hospital.
Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted “President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends”.
Bush spent two weeks in the hospital for treatment of mild pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.
