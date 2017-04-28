Petition Signatures Submitted For New Brazos County Community College

The next step has been taken towards the possibility of Brazos County voters deciding next year whether to create a property tax supported community college.

County commissioners on Tuesday acknowledged the receipt of what the Research Valley Partnership says is more than 10,000 petition signatures.

Assistant county attorney Bill Ballard says commissioners will eventually vote on the validity of the signatures based on a review by the county’s elections office. If there are enough valid signatures, the RVP’s petition will go to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

RVP senior vice president Sylvia McMullen, a former Blinn College administrator, attended the commission meeting. She said the RVP is working closely with Blinn and Texas A&M to expand workforce development opportunities.

And the economic development agency has started a manufacturer’s council and a construction council as part of their workforce initiative.