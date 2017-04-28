Motorcyclist Hits A Deer Then Is Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine

For the second time in three months, an Iola man is in the Brazos County jail.

32 year old Jimilei Fox sustained head injuries Thursday night after his motorcycle struck a deer on Highway 30 near the Grimes County line.

According to the DPS arrest report, Fox was taken by College Station EMS to a local hospital…where a nurse found what the trooper suspected was methamphetamine in Fox’s backpack.

Fox denied ownership of the suspected drugs.

According to online jail records, Fox was out on bond following his arrest in February for two counts of impersonating a public servant.

And according to online court records, Fox is awaiting trial on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle in November of 2015.