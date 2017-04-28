Home » Featured Stories, News » CS Council Approves More Land Use Changes

CS Council Approves More Land Use Changes

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, April 28th, 2017

Thursday night’s College Station city council meeting included approving land use classifications in three areas.

Mayor Karl Mooney talked about the proposals on Wednesday during his visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

That includes the creation of a retail, residential, and recreational development east of Baylor Scott & White hospital along the south side of Rock Prairie Road. The “College Station Medical District and Town Center” has been a project that developer James Murr said he has been working on since 2011.

College Station Medical District and Town Center from City of College Station

The council also approved changes to create a general commercial zone on 11 acres of land and suburban commercial on another 5.5 acres at the southeast corner of the freeway and Emerald Parkway.

Emerald Parkway Land Use and Zoning Change from City of College Station

The council also approved changes on land behind Sam’s Club and Cinemark theater on Associates Avenue for the construction of multi-family housing.

Carters Creek Condos at Associates Avenue from City of College Station

