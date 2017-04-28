Bryan Police Investigating Two Armed Robberies

Two sets of suspects are being sought in separate armed robberies reported to Bryan police on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in either holdup, both involving guns and both involving the taking of unidentified personal property.

The first was Wednesday right before 2 a.m. in the area of Palasota and Beck.

The other, Wednesday night just after 10:30, was in north Bryan, behind the Days Inn and Quality Suites west of the freeway, at a home on Rhapsody Court.