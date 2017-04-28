Brazos County Commissioners & Health Board Members Hear Accusations Against A Health Department Inspector

The Brazos County health department is starting a review of an inspector’s performance after the owner of a local septic system company leveled allegations at this week’s county commission meeting.

Vonda Bob described the inspector as unprofessional and possibly discriminatory.

Bob also told commissioners other septic system installers and maintenance providers have been affected, but they are afraid of speaking in public.

Bob’s allegations also included how she was treated by the health department’s director and the inspector’s supervisor.

Click below for comments from Vonda Bob, edited by WTAW News to remove the name of the inspector and some of her statements.

While director Ken Bost did not respond to a WTAW News request for comment, supervisor Don Plitt says there will be a review of what Bob said.

When Plitt was asked about the inspector’s employment status, Plitt said the inspector is “a very upstanding employee”.

Plitt says no decision has been made on how the review will be conducted or who will be involved.

Click below for comments from Don Plitt, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Assistant county attorney Bill Ballard told Bob that the health department employees are not county employees. The health department is its own agency that has contracts with the county and the twin cities.

Click below for comments Bill Ballard directed to Vonda Bob.

Bob said she has not spoken to the board which governs the health department.

That board includes members of the county commission and the two city councils.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich witnessed what Bob said. And College Station city councilwomen Blanche Brick and Linda Harvell watched a video recording posted on the county’s website. All three had no comment about what they saw, and all said they will be monitoring the internal investigation.

Bryan councilmen Greg Owens and Buppy Simank, who are also on the health board, did not respond to WTAW News requests for comment.

Nor did the inspector…whose name WTAW News chose not to disclose.