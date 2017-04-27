Women’s Golf Selected To NCAA Columbus Regional

Women’s Golf Selected To NCAA Columbus RegionalSports Thursday, April 27th, 2017
No. 20 Texas A&M was selected to the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Columbus Regional, held at The Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course on May 8-10. It is the Aggies’ 17th consecutive year making the postseason.
The Aggies, an at-large selection, are the No. 6 seed in the Columbus Regional. Texas A&M is one of 18 teams to that were selected to play the par 72 / 6,416-yard Scarlet Course for the 54-hole, three round tournament.
The top six team finishers, and top three individuals not on an advancing team, advance to the NCAA Championships, held from May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. Texas A&M has advanced to the NCAA Championships in nine of the past 13 seasons, and six of nine seasons in the Trelle McCombs era.
The NCAA Championship format features the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on those teams after 54 holes playing a final round of stroke play on Monday. After 72 holes of competition, the top eight teams will square off in a match-play format to determine a national champion. The final three days of the championship will be televised live by the Golf Channel.
NCAA Columbus Regional
Teams
1. Florida (SEC)
2. Florida State
3. South Carolina
4. Arkansas
5. Colorado
6. Texas A&M
7. Purdue
8. Ohio State
9. Michigan
10. San Jose State
11. Houston
12. Louisville
13. Wisconsin
14. Kentucky
15. Old Dominion (Conference USA)
16. Delaware (Colonial Athletic Association)
17. Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference)
18. Cleveland State (Horizon League)
Individuals
1. Loy Hee Ying (East Tennessee State)
2. Camila Serrano (FIU)
3. Michaela Fletcher (Memphis)
4. Emma Albrecht (Notre Dame)
5. Kate Smith (Nebraska)
6. Emie Peronnin (Minnesota)
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115448