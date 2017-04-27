Texas A&M’s Pierson, Bhosale Garner All-SEC Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Rachel Pierson was named First Team All-SEC for women’s tennis, and Aggie teammate Rutuja Bhosale (pronounced rue-too-jah BO-slay) was named Second Team All-SEC, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

Pierson, a senior from Princeton, New Jersey, is making her second appearance on an All-SEC team, having also received first-team accolades as a sophomore. Bhosale, a senior from Pune, India, has been named to the second team for a third consecutive year.

Pierson, who plays the No. 1 line in both singles and doubles, is a team-high 18th in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) national singles rankings, tying her career high. Pierson teams with Bhosale in doubles, and the duo, currently No. 8 in the nation, received an all-time program-high No. 4 ranking earlier this month.

Pierson leads the Aggies with a 26-12 overall singles record and also is a team-best 16-9 in dual matches only. She went 7-5 in conference matches only, having closed out the SEC regular season riding a five-match winning streak. Included in that streak was a straight-set victory over SEC Player of the Year and then-No. 4 Astra Sharma of Vanderbilt, marking Pierson’s highest ranked win of her career.

Bhosale is No. 54 in singles with a 19-12 overall record, including a 14-8 record at the No. 2 line and 6-4 in conference matches only. She recorded the highest ranked win of her career in the SEC regular season finale, defeating 11th-ranked Elena Christofi of Georgia to cap the Aggies’ first-ever victory over the Bulldogs.

Pierson and Bhosale are 24-10 overall in doubles, including 13-8 in dual matches only and 6-4 in SEC contests. Bhosale, who leads the Aggies with a 26-11 overall record in doubles, has 89 career doubles victories, tying her for ninth in the Texas A&M career records.

Texas A&M second-year head coach Mark Weaver and the 20th-ranked Aggies, who tied for eighth in the SEC standings with a 6-7 record and are 16-12 overall, now await the NCAA Tennis Selection Show and the announcement of the 64-team NCAA Championship field on Tuesday, May 2 at 4:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. A&M, which advanced to the second round last year, is expecting to make its 18th consecutive and 23rdoverall appearance in the postseason tournament.

NCAA singles and doubles tournament selections will be released on the NCAA website on Wednesday, May 3.

NCAA singles and doubles tournament selections will be released on the NCAA website on Wednesday, May 3.

A complete list of the 2017 SEC awards follows, and ties were not broken leading to 14-member All-SEC First-Team and a seven-member All-Freshman team.

First Team All-SEC

Erin Routliffe, Alabama

Alizee Michaud, Auburn

Ingrid Neel, Florida

Josie Kuhlman, Florida

Belinda Woolcock, Florida

Elena Christofi, Georgia

Ellen Perez, Georgia

Jade Lewis, LSU

Arianne Hartono, Ole Miss

Jasmine Lee, Mississippi State

Rachel Pierson , Texas A&M

Sydney Campbell, Vanderbilt

Astra Sharma, Vanderbilt

Emily Smith, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Shannon Hudson, Arkansas

Andie Dikosavljevic, Auburn

Kourtney Keegan, Florida

Anna Danilina, Florida

Kennedy Shaffer, Georgia

Aldila Sutjiadi, Kentucky

Joana Valle Costa, LSU

Bea Santos, Missouri

Mia Horvit, South Carolina

Brittany Lindl, Tennessee

Rutuja Bhosale , Texas A&M

Fernanda Contreras, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman

Taylor Russo, Auburn

Ingrid Neel, Florida

Elena Christofi, Georgia

Jade Lewis, LSU

Lisa Marie Rioux, Mississippi State

Mia Horvit, South Carolina

Christina Rosca, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Astra Sharma, Vanderbilt

Co-Freshmen of the Year

Elena Christofi, Georgia

Jade Lewis, LSU

Tri-Scholar-Athletes of the Year

Danielle Spielmann, Alabama

Aldila Sutjadi, Kentucky

Georgina Sellyn, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year

Geoff Macdonald, Vanderbilt

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics