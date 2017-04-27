College Station Police Looking for Three Suspects

Courtesy of College Station Police Department:

On April 26, 2017 at 2305 hours, Officers responded to the 400 blk of Southwest Pkwy for a robbery that had just occurred. While en route to the call officers learned that a handgun had been displayed and pointed at the victim while appropriating a cell phone, watch, and shoes from the victim. The suspects left the area prior to law enforcement arrival.

The investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to sell a pair of Jordan shoes. A location was set for the transaction to take place. The victim arrived and was approached by three black males. The victim confirmed that he was selling the shoes. Shortly thereafter one of the black males displayed and pointed a gun at the victim. The victim was told to turn around and property was taken from the victim without his consent. The three suspects took the victims cell phone, his watch, and the shoes he was wishing to sell. The victim was not injured.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Black male

5’ 10” thin build

Short dread locks

Suspect # 2

Black male

5’ 10” thin build

Short hair

Suspect # 3

Black male

Thin build

Shoulder length dread lock hair