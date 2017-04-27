City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, April 27th, 2017
City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Director Darrell Lovelette gives us a city parks update, including new playgrounds and pavilions, an update on the Brazos Valley Bombers facility, the Bryan Aquatic Center, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 27.
Click below to hear Darrell Lovelette visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 27 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.