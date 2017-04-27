Home » Bit of Info » Bit of Info: Ice Cream Over-Reaction

Posted by Bit of Info Thursday, April 27th, 2017


Bit of Info: Ice Cream Over-Reaction – April 27th 2017 – A woman calls the cops on a man, and claims he punched her in the face… but when they found no evidence of such a thing, she admitted she’d called them, because he wouldn’t go get her ice cream. That seems justified, right?

