Recapping Recent Brazos County District Court Criminal Sentences

A Bryan man who has been booked in the Brazos County jail more than 30 times since 1989 is among several people who recently made plea agreements with the Brazos County district attorney’s office. 46 year old Francisco Martinez Sanchez Jr. was sentenced to six years for multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts. Sanchez had been out on bond since his last arrest, which was in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day last year at the Brazos County Industrial Park. Sanchez was shot at by a security guard, then led Bryan police on a short chase that ended when he rolled his SUV. At the time of that arrest, according to online court records, Sanchez had eight prior convictions for vehicle burglaries dating back to 2007.

A Caldwell woman was sentenced to a total of three years for her involvement in two criminal cases. 57 year old Francis Woodard was one of two people arrested in October 2014 for trying to pass a forged check for 46 hundred dollars at a Bryan bank…and was among seven people arrested in a north Bryan drug raid in September 2015.

One of three men accused of an armed robbery at a College Station home last July will serve ten years. According to police, 23 year old Colton Bailey of College Station used a 22 caliber rifle to threaten two roommates at their home north of Holleman and Cain and take a variety of property which was recovered.

A Bryan man, 51 year old Timothy Henderson, was sentenced to 15 years for family violence assault with a prior conviction. Henderson was arrested in March of last year after he injured a woman in Bryan.

Another Bryan man, 21 year old Joel Garza, was sentenced to ten years for burglarizing a Bryan home in July 2015 with the intent to commit family violence assault.

A Hungerford, Texas man was sentenced to four years for passing forged checks at a Bryan payday loan business in June 2014. 23 year old Christopher Kazmir, according to Bryan police, was also in possession of numerous checks belonging to a local man who was out of state for Army basic training.

And the DA’s office announced a Bryan man on probation for setting fire to his grandparents home more than two years ago is now headed to prison. 22 year old Ronnie Guyton failed to complete requirements in a substance abuse punishment facility. Guyton, who has been in the county jail since last September, was sentenced to seven years. According to the arrest report from January 2015, Guyton dropped a match on his bed while trying to light a cigar containing K-2. Guyton and a woman living in an attached apartment escaped without injury. Before the bedroom fire, Guyton said he lit pieces of paper on fire following an argument with his grandparents.