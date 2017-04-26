Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 26th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed today’s briefing on North Korea, tax reform, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 26.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115406
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 26 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.