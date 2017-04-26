Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed TTI, commercial and residential development, issues with street parking, FUJIFILM, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 26.

