College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, April 26th, 2017
City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed TTI, commercial and residential development, issues with street parking, FUJIFILM, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 26.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115410
