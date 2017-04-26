Arts Council CEO Says Non-Profits Could Be Hurt By Federal Tax Reform

The idea in Washington of capping charitable contributions scares non-profits.

The CEO of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, Chris Dyer, says it’s a double whammy as future funding on the local, state, and federal levels are in jeopardy.

With the priority on working with 65 organizations throughout the Brazos Valley, Dyer says the arts council also has to think about its operation…which includes a future move from office space that is owned by the city of College Station.

Dyer says grant money to local groups comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, and an organization that works with libraries and museums.

Click below for comments from Chris Dyer, visiting with WTAW’s Scott Delucia.