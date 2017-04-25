UPDATE: Private Plane Flying To College Station Crashes Near Huntsville

Update:

A private plane on its way from Conroe to College Station Tuesday morning was found upside down in a pond near Huntsville.

DPS sergeant Eric Burse says the crash was on property off FM 980 north of Huntsville.

Sgt. Burse says firemen, other rescuers, and divers were not initially able to get inside the twin engine plane because of the fire.

The body of the pilot was removed shortly before 4 p.m., or about five hours after the crash.

Burse also said divers are still searching the pond for other victims.

According to the FAA, the pilot…whose name has not been released…reported oil problems and a possible engine fire before the crash.

Click below for comments from Sgt. Erik Burse, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Original story:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a twin-engine airplane has crashed into a Central Texas pond after the pilot reported engine-related trouble and a possible fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 421 crashed around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday near Huntsville, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Houston.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene, where the plane was spotted upside-down in the water.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says officials believe the plane, which records show is capable of carrying at least six people, was flying from Conroe to College Station.

Lunsford had no immediate information on the fate of those on board.

Lunsford says the pilot had reported oil problems and a possible engine fire before the crash. He says divers have been dispatched to the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.