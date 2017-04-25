State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, April 25th, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed his legislation regarding nursing homes, urgent care facilities, the budget, UIL legislation which could move state championships from Austin, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 25.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
