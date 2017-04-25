Community Foundation Of The Brazos Valley Holds Its 13th Tribute Luncheon

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s (CFBV) 13th annual tribute luncheon, the organization’s largest fundraiser, honored three people for their community service.

Celia Goode-Haddock of University Title, Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair, and Larry Hodges of Copy Corner were thanked for their contributions, and all three expressed their gratitude to the audience of more than 500 and Bryan/College Station residents.

CFBV board chairman Davis Watson announced that the foundation last month passed the $1 million dollar mark in grants to local causes in their seven county service area. Those who attended the luncheon received a fake $1 million dollar bill to celebrate the milestone.

Foundation president Patricia Gerling announced during the 2016 fiscal year, the foundation added five new fund holders. That gives CFBV a total of 72 funds with a total endowment of more than $3.5 million dollars. During 2016, the foundtion distributed 116 grants and scholarships totaling more than $130,000 dollars to non profit charities and higher education institutions.

Gerling also introduced two speakers. Beverly Greenwood of BMI Defense Systems spoke of the foundation’s impact from a donor and Kathy Bice of Aggieland Humane Society spoke of the foundation’s impact from a beneficiary.