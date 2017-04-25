Home » Bit of Info » Bit of Info: Don’t Repo Me Bro

Bit of Info: Don’t Repo Me Bro

Posted by Bit of Info Tuesday, April 25th, 2017


Bit of Info: Don’t Repo Me Bro – April 24th 2017 – A man reported that he’d been kidnapped and his car had been set on fire… but it was all a sham just to avoid having his car repo’ed! He did, however, ACTUALLY set his car on fire… Apparently, he REALLY didn’t want his car repo’ed, even if it meant HE couldn’t have it either!

