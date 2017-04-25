6th Annual Doing the Most Good Banquet

The Salvation Army of Brazos County is hosting its sixth annual “Doing the Most Good” Banquet on Thursday, May 18th at the Hilton College Station.

This year’s event honors Pat Allen Rice. Paul Ryerson, Commanding Officer, said Rice started the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary ten years ago.

“It has now grown to be one of the largest supporters we have here for the Salvation Army and she was really the brainchild behind that, so we’re just going to honor her this year and say thank you,” said Ryerson.

The keynote speaker will be five-time Olympic medalist, Chad Hedrick. The event will also feature a live and silent auction.

“This is an opportunity for individuals in the community to come and support the work of the Salvation Army, be educated on what it is exactly we do, and a way that they can be involved in the works of the Salvation Army here in Brazos County,” said Ryerson.

There are multiple sponsorship levels. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Click below to hear Paul Ryerson visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

PaulRyerson041817