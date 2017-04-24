Sunday Night Manhunt In College Station’s Eastgate Neighborhood

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a Sunday night manhunt in College Station’s Eastgate residential neighborhood.

A 15 year old boy from College Station is accused of pointing a gun at two men in the area of Francis and Williams.

According to College Station police, when the suspect noticed he was being recorded by one the victims, the suspect pulled out a black handgun.

The teenager demanded the video be deleted from the phone, which was done.

Then the suspect threw the stolen phone into the woods and started running towards Francis and Walton. Witnesses saw him run through Thomas Park and jumped over multiple fences.

A Bryan police K-9 unit tracked down the teen in a shed in the backyard of a home on Milner Drive south of Walton.

The unidentified suspect was taken to juvenile detention and was booked on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Neither victim was injured during the incident.

Texas A&M police provided assistance in establishing a perimeter during the search, which took approximately 90 minutes according to a neighborhood resident.