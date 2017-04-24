No. 4 Aggies Shutout No. 22 Georgia, 2-0, to Complete Sweep

COLLEGE STATION –The No. 4 Texas A&M softball team completed the series sweep after shutting out No. 22 Georgia, 2-0, in the Sunday afternoon finale at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies (40-5, 14-3 SEC) and Bulldogs (30-18, 3-15 SEC) remained scoreless for the first three and a half innings, but A&M ended the drought after pushing two runs across in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Riley Sartain opened the fourth by reaching base on a fielding error before a single to right from Sarah Hudek pushed Sartain into scoring position. Kristen Cuyos delivered a RBI sac fly to left to plate Blake-Ann Fritsch , who pinch ran for Sartain, to give the Maroon and White a 1-0 advantage. The Aggies tacked on their final run, 2-0, after a single up the middle from Ashley Walters allowed Hudek to touch home.

Walters led the Texas A&M offense by going 2-for-3 from the plate, while also tallying an RBI. Hudek went 1-for-2 and scored a run, while Kaitlyn Alderink and Keeli Milligan each notched a hit for the Aggies.

Lexi Smith (11-0) continued her perfect record from the circle after tossing a complete game, while striking out two and walking three. Kylie Bass (6-2) was loaded with the loss in her 6.0 inning appearance. The Bulldog struck out three, walked two, and gave up two runs off of five hits.

Texas A&M eclipsed the 40-win mark for the sixth time in eight years and the 11th time under head coach Jo Evans .

The Aggies return to action on Friday with a three-game series as they travel to Lexington, Ky., to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The opening and closing games can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app, while the second game will be televised on the SEC Network. Each game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Lexi Smith ‘s outing…

“I thought that Lexi was terrific out there on the mound today, just throwing with a lot of confidence, going right at hitters. We kept looking to take her out. We were prepared to come in here today and use some different combinations and every time we talked about it, it seemed unnecessary. It seemed like she was on a roll and feeling good about herself. Really composed on the mound and got us outs.”

On the pitching staff during the sweep…

“I’m proud of them because we had a couple of starts that were a little rough for us prior to that. We came in this weekend totally focused, got ourselves back together, got our feet on the ground. Samantha Show threw two starts and Lexi (Smith) today with her start. Knowing we have two other kids that could have done their part to help beat Georgia as well. To have them get their rest and be healthy, our pitching staff is in good shape.

On Ashley Walters ‘ RBI…

“I was really pleased because Ashley’s been a little frustrated with herself in RBI situations. This weekend she stepped up and got some big RBI in key situations, a big one today. It’s nice to have an inning where you can string some hits together. We haven’t done a lot of that late. It’s easier to play the game that way, that’s for sure.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics