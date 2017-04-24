Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A man was arrested around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the Northgate area after threatening another man with a

knife.

According to the College Station police, witness reported a Hispanic male had threatened another male with a knife and was highly intoxicated.

When officers located 53 year-old Rudolph Sanchez Hernandez Jr., he was uncooperative and refused to tell his side of the story. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to online jail records, Hernandez has been arrested for public intoxication three times in the last five years.