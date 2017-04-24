Home » Featured Stories, News » Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Posted by Featured Stories, News Monday, April 24th, 2017

A man was arrested around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the Northgate area after threatening another man with a

Photo of Rudolph Hernandez Jr. from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

Photo of Rudolph Hernandez Jr. from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

knife.

According to the College Station police, witness reported a Hispanic male had threatened another male with a knife and was highly intoxicated.

When officers located 53 year-old Rudolph Sanchez Hernandez Jr., he was uncooperative and refused to tell his side of the story. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to online jail records, Hernandez has been arrested for public intoxication three times in the last five years.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115360

Posted by on Apr 24 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-