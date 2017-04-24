CS Police Looking For A Pit Bull

From College Station police:

On 4/23/17, College Station Animal Control received report of an animal bite. The victim advised that around 5:30 PM he was walking his dog at George K. Fitch park (1100 Balcones Dr).

The victim stated that a white male and white female approached with a pit bull dog off-leash. The victim advised that the dog attacked his and when he attempted to break up the fight he was bit by the pit bull.

The victim stated that the white male and white female advised they were watching the dog for a friend and were A&M students. The victim described the white male as about 6′ 215 lbs and the white female as about 5’10”.

Both were last seen heading west in the park. The victim described the actor dog to be a male, black with a white strip on its chest, pit bull.

The victim also stated the dogs name was possibly “Jaielle or JL”.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite and its owner.

The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call (979) 764-3600.