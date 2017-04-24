Aggie Women’s Golf Ties for Fifth at SEC Championships

HOOVER, Ala.- No. 20 Texas A&M finished in a tie for fifth at the 2017 SEC Women’s Golf Championship with a 4-under par 860. It marks the third straight year Texas A&M has finished in the Top 5.

Three Aggies, Maddie Szeryk , Bianca Fabrizio and Thanya Pattamakijsakul , shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday, helping the Aggies shoot even par 288 as a team. Szeryk finished in a tie for fifth at 211 (-5), marking her third straight Top 10 at this event and her eighth Top 10 of the season. Fabrizio tied for 10th at 213 (-3) and Pattamakijsakul tied for 22nd at even-par 216.

Courtney Dow shot a 75 (+3) to tie for 36th at 6-over par 222. Andrea Jonama shot a 3-over 75 to finish tied for 46th at 9-over par 225.

Florida won the event by shooting a tournament-record 22-under 842. Katelyn Dambaugh of South Carolina won the individual title by shooting a tournament-record 12-under 204.

The Aggies await selection in the 2017 NCAA Golf Championships, which start with Regionals on May 8-10. The Aggies expect to make the field for the 17th straight season.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics