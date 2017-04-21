Update On Bryan ISD Bond Projects

All but three projects approved by Bryan school district voters in 2014 are underway or have been completed. What’s left, were addressed this week.

On Tuesday, the district began accepting requests for proposals from contractors interested in converting space in the former Stephen F. Austin middle school into new central administration offices.

Monday night, the Bryan school board awarded a $2.2 two million dollar contract to remodel the technology services building. The district’s construction manager, Jeff Windsor, says work begins next week with completion by the end of the year. Administrators decided after the bond issue passed to remodel instead of moving 60 technology employees to SFA, where former classrooms will be converted to office space for those who will move from the current BISD central office at Texas and William Joel Bryan.

Windsor also told WTAW News he and the district’s consulting architect are redesigning of a new grounds and maintenance building. That’s after the first design, as a commercial building, turned out to be too expensive.

Click below for comments from Jeff Windsor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver on the progress of projects approved by Bryan ISD voters in November 2014: