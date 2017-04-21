Principal At Bryan’s SFA Middle School Is Leaving

For the second time in as many weeks, the Bryan school district has announced a principal is leaving.

Brandon Jayroe is finishing his fourth year at Stephen F. Austin middle school.

Dr. Jayroe has accepted a position in Georgetown ISD as a middle school principal.

Last week, the district announced Bonham elementary principal Ken Newbold was retiring.

Bryan ISD has created an online survey for those interested in sharing what they want in SFA’s next principal.

