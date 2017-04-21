No. 20 Aggie Women’s Golf heads to SEC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The No. 20 Texas A&M’s women’s golf team heads to the SEC Women’s Golf Championship from April 21-23, looking for their second SEC title in three years. The Aggies tee off the first of three rounds at the Greystone Golf & Country Club Legacy Course at 10:56 a.m. on Friday.

Four of the five golfers who won the 2015 SEC Championship and finished fourth at the 2016 SEC Championship return for 2017. 2015 SEC Champion Bianca Fabrizio , 2015 SEC Runner-Up Maddie Szeryk , Thanya Pattamakijsakul and Andrea Jonama all return for their third visit to the Greystone Golf & Country Club Legacy Course, while Freshman Courtney Dow rounds out the Aggie lineup with her first appearance at the conference championship.

The Aggies, who have finished in the top five in seven of their nine tournaments this season, are one of six SEC teams in the Top 25 entering the tournament. Alabama won the 2016 version of the event, shooting 859 (-5).

Live scoring of the event is available through golfstat.com. The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA Golf Regionals, May 8-10. Texas A&M is expected to make the tournament for the 17th straight season.

Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs

Aggie golfer Maddie Szeryk

Aggie golfer Courtney Dow

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics