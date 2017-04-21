Home Explosion Between Corsicana And Waco Injures Five

DAWSON, Texas (AP) _ Officials are trying to determine what caused an explosion at a house that injured five people in a small Texas town.

Authorities responded late Thursday night to an explosion at the home in Dawson, located about 70 miles south of Dallas.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said first responders had to sift through remnants of the collapsed house to rescue those injured. He says three people were flown to a Dallas hospital and two others had injuries not believed to be life threatening. He had no update Friday on the conditions of those taken to the Dallas hospital.

Tanner says authorities will interview the survivors to try to determine the cause of the explosion.

He says there was also a small fire after the explosion, but it was quickly extinguished.