Grizzlies Pull Within 2-1 of Spurs With 105-94 Win

Grizzlies Pull Within 2-1 of Spurs With 105-94 WinSports Friday, April 21st, 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Mike Conley scored 24 points and handed out eight assists
as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a 10-game postseason skid against San Antonio
by routing the Spurs 105-94 on Thursday night.
The Grizzlies pulled within 2-1 in this first-round Western Conference series,
giving first-year coach David Fizdale his first postseason victory. This also
marked the Grizzlies’ first win over the Spurs in the playoffs since April 2011,
when Memphis beat San Antonio in six games.
Game 4 is Saturday night.
Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each scored 21 points for Memphis, which outscored
San Antonio 31-17 in the third quarter and led by as much as 22 in the second
half.
Kawhi Leonard, who scored 32 and 37 in the first two games, was held to 18.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 16, and Kyle Anderson had 15 as Spurs coach Gregg
Popovich benched his starters for most of the fourth quarter.
