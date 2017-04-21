Grizzlies Pull Within 2-1 of Spurs With 105-94 Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Mike Conley scored 24 points and handed out eight assists

as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a 10-game postseason skid against San Antonio

by routing the Spurs 105-94 on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies pulled within 2-1 in this first-round Western Conference series,

giving first-year coach David Fizdale his first postseason victory. This also

marked the Grizzlies’ first win over the Spurs in the playoffs since April 2011,

when Memphis beat San Antonio in six games.

Game 4 is Saturday night.

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each scored 21 points for Memphis, which outscored

San Antonio 31-17 in the third quarter and led by as much as 22 in the second

half.

Kawhi Leonard, who scored 32 and 37 in the first two games, was held to 18.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 16, and Kyle Anderson had 15 as Spurs coach Gregg

Popovich benched his starters for most of the fourth quarter.