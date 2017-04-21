Friday Crashes Tie Up Local Traffic

Friday was busy for public safety agencies responding to crashes.

The latest was on Highway 21 west of Bryan at the Little Brazos River. According to chief deputy Jim Stewart of the Brazos County sheriff’s office, a small pickup attempting to pass a semi struck the big rig. That caused the the small truck to roll into the eastbound ditch. The driver and a passenger in the truck were injured and were flown to a Bryan hospital.

Before that, was a wreck that blocked the eastbound lanes of Harvey Road at Rhett Butler…between Munson and the freeway. College Station police report the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries not that are not believed to be life threatening.

And northbound traffic on the freeway was blocked for most of the noon hour from Southwest Parkway back to Rock Prairie due to a two car crash. College Station police report no one was hurt.