College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell on WTAW

College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, April 21st, 2017
College Station Councilwoman Place 3 Linda Harvell discussed her first six months on the job, neighborhood integrity, traffic safety, her committee appointments, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 21.
Click below to hear Linda Harvell visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115316
