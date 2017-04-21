Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell on WTAW

College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Friday, April 21st, 2017

College Station Councilwoman Place 3 Linda Harvell discussed her first six months on the job, neighborhood integrity, traffic safety, her committee appointments, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 21.

Click below to hear Linda Harvell visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

LindaHarvell042117

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115316

Posted by on Apr 21 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-