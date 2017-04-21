Home » Bit of Info » Bit of Info: Timothy Burrows Drinking Challenge

Bit of Info: Timothy Burrows Drinking Challenge

Posted by Bit of Info Friday, April 21st, 2017
Bit-of-Info-152-Timothy-Burrows-Drinking-Challenge-042117.mp3

Bit of Info: Timothy Burrows Drinking Challenge – April 21st 2017 – Years after losing his wallet at a music festival, Tim Burrows received a call from the wallet’s finder, letting him know that he and his friend’s have started an odd new tradition in Tim’s honor.

