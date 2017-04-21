Bit of Info: Timothy Burrows Drinking ChallengeBit of Info Friday, April 21st, 2017 Bit-of-Info-152-Timothy-Burrows-Drinking-Challenge-042117.mp3
Bit of Info: Timothy Burrows Drinking Challenge – April 21st 2017 – Years after losing his wallet at a music festival, Tim Burrows received a call from the wallet’s finder, letting him know that he and his friend’s have started an odd new tradition in Tim’s honor.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115312
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Apr 21 2017. Filed under Bit of Info.