Updating Current and Future Union Pacific Projects In The Brazos Valley

Union Pacific railroad has announced $466 million dollars of capital projects this year in Texas.

The most noticeable work in the Brazos Valley, will be in Robertson County between Marquez and Hearne. Later this summer, U-P plans to replace more than 53 thousand railroad ties and unload more than 37 million pounds of rock.

In response to the city of Bryan’s efforts to establish a quiet zone in the downtown area, a U-P spokesman says they enjoy a good working relationship and will keep in mind safety and operational priorities.

And this is the fifth year the railroad has been working on a new railyard between Hearne and Mumford. Utility relocations are underway, and U-P continues discussions with Robertson County on what they call certain roadway improvements. No date has been set to start construction on what was estimated in 2012 to be a $200 million dollar project.

News release from Union Pacific:

Union Pacific is boosting safety and efficiency with an approximately $466 million infrastructure investment in Texas this year. Projects funded by Union Pacific benefit Texas’s overall transportation infrastructure without taxpayer funds.

Union Pacific’s investment plan funds a range of initiatives: $359 million to maintain railroad track and $93 million to maintain bridges in the state. Key projects planned this year include:

· $18 million investment in the rail line between Mineola and Dallas to replace 42 miles of rail.

· $19 million investment in the rail line between Round Rock and San Antonio to replace 48 miles of rail.

· $19 million investment in the rail line between Dryden and Alpine to replace 166,919 railroad ties and install 35,280 tons of rock ballast.

“Union Pacific’s targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Texas,” said Brenda Mainwaring, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Southern Region. “Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state.”

This year’s planned $452 million capital expenditure in Texas is part of an ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $2.1 billion strengthening Texas’s transportation infrastructure.

Union Pacific plans to spend $3.1 billion across its network this year. The company has invested $51 billion since 2000, contributing to a 40 percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame.