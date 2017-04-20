Texas A&M Baseball entertains Tennessee on Sportsradio 1150 & The Zone 102.7 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies are looking for their fourth consecutive SEC series victory as the Maroon and White host the Tennessee Volunteers for a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park from Friday to Sunday. The series includes three matinees, including 2:02 pm starts on Friday and Saturday and a 1:02 pm first pitch on Sunday.

After starting league play at 0-5, the Aggies have won eight of their last 10 including a series sweep last weekend at Alabama and two-of-three series triumphs against No. 8 LSU and No. 11 Auburn.

The Aggie bullpen has been a menace to opponents in April to pace the Maroon and White to an 8-2 record during the month. In the 10 games the Texas A&M bullpen is 5-0 with four saves, a 0.99 ERA and a .138 opponent batting average in 36.1 innings of work. The relievers boast a 0.88 WHIP and have 39 strikeouts for the month. Kaylor Chafin leads the staff with 9.1 scoreless innings, scattering two hits and three walks while striking out nine to earn a 2-0 mark in his four appearances. Cason Sherrod has a 2-0 mark with a 0.93 ERA, yielding one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six in 8.1 innings over three appearances. Mitchell Kilkenny has four saves and a 2.70 ERA, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven in 6.2 innings. John Doxakis has worked in three games, posting a 1-0 record and 1.17 ERA with one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 in 7.2 innings.

Freshman Braden Shewmake ranks 24th in the nation in RBI (42) and 27th in the nation in hits (56). He leads all Division I freshmen in RBI and ranks second in hits and third in doubles (13).

All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone. They will also be available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

PROMOTIONS

Saturday – Legacy Day

-Aggie Baseball will welcome Texas A&M Letterman back to Aggieland, including 1977 SWC Championship Team and 16 members of the 2007 Big 12 Tournament Champion Team.

-A special pregame recognition will take place to honor the two championship teams.

Sunday

-Bring your youth leagues team to Blue Bell Park to experience the Olsen Magic! Participate in pregame activities, assist with in-game promotions and grab yourself a commemorative autograph card.

-Youth League players will also have the opportunity to enter to win a baseball game day package to get them ready for Blue Bell Park.

-Kids will have the chance to assist the marketing team & the Diamond Darlings with in-game promotions.

-Special ticket rates are available for teams who would like to join the fun. To purchase your tickets, call (979) 862-5429 or send an e-mail to: 12thmanmarketing@athletics.tamu.edu.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (26-12, 8-7 SEC) vs. TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (19-15, 4-11 SEC)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #15 Brigham Hill (Jr., RHP, 5-3, 3.29 ERA) vs. #12 Hunter Martin (Sr., RHP, 4-3, 3.47 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #12 Corbin Martin (Jr., RHP, 4-2, 3.83 ERA) vs. #27 Garrett Stallings (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 3.18 ERA)

• SUNDAY: #32 Stephen Kolek (So., RHP, 2-2, 4.11 ERA) vs. #23 Zach Warren (Jr., LHP, 2-4, 5.92 ERA)

SCHEDULE Friday, 2:02 p.m. • Saturday, 2:02 p.m. • Sunday, 1:02 p.m. RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) LIVE VIDEO SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson (play-by-play), Mark Johnson (color analyst) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS 12thMan.com/tamustats.com (mobile devices) RANKINGS Texas A&M – 20th (D1B), 23rd (BA), 25th (NCBWA); Tennessee – unranked SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 6-1

