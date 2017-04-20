Rockets Overcome Westbrook’s 51, Take 2-0 Lead Over Thunder

HOUSTON (AP) _ James Harden scored 35 points and the Houston Rockets overcame

51 points from Russell Westbrook in a triple-double, clawing back from a

double-digit deficit for a 115-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on

Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference playoff

series.

Westbrook set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10

rebounds in the most points ever scored in a postseason triple-double. It was

the sixth career playoff triple-double for Westbrook, who had an NBA-record 42

in the regular season.

But the Rockets contained him long enough in the fourth quarter to surge ahead,

then hold on.

Game 3 is Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The game was tied before Houston scored 10 straight points with 3-pointers from

Harden, Patrick Beverley and Eric Gordon to make it 114-104 with 1:22 remaining.