Do You Recognize This Person?

Bryan police has released video of a person seen taking a wallet at P.J.’s Laundry in Bryan on December 19, 2016.

If you recognize this person of interest or possible witnesses please contact BPD investigator assistant Tina Balderas at 979-209-5310 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Refer to Case #16-1200759.

