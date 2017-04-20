Do You Recognize This Person?Featured Stories, News Thursday, April 20th, 2017
Bryan police has released video of a person seen taking a wallet at P.J.’s Laundry in Bryan on December 19, 2016.
If you recognize this person of interest or possible witnesses please contact BPD investigator assistant Tina Balderas at 979-209-5310 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Refer to Case #16-1200759.
