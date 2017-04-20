No. 4 Texas A&M Softball Hosts No. 22 Georgia Friday afternoon on Willy 1550

COLLEGE STATION – The fourth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team hosts No. 22 Georgia for a three-game series beginning Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Saturday’s contest is scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. start while game three is slated for a 12 p.m. start on Sunday.

Texas A&M enters the weekend with a 37-5 (11-3 SEC) record and are led by Riley Sartain , who holds a .400 average and is tied for the team lead in home runs with Tori Vidales and Kristen Cuyos at 10 and RBI at 36 with Cuyos.

The Aggies hold a 1.46 team ERA, led by Trinity Harrington (12-2, 1.20 ERA) and Samantha Show (14-3, 1.48). Lexi Smith holds a 10-0 record and 1.57 ERA.

The Maroon and White are outscoring opponents 121-16 in the third and fourth inning combined and hold the nation’s third-best fielding percentage at .982.

Georgia is currently 30-15 (3-12 SEC) on the season. The Bulldogs are led by Sydni and Cortni Emanuel, who top the team with .458 and .423 averages, respectively. Alyssa DiCarlo powers UGA with 11 home runs and 52 RBI.

In the circle, Brittany Gray is 17-8 with a 1.91 ERA and Mary Wilson Avant is 6-6 with a 2.97 ERA.

Friday and Sunday’s contess can be seen on SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app, while Saturday’s game can be seen on ESPN2. All three games can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M head coach Jo Evans

Aggie 2B Katilyn Alderink

Aggie OF Sarah Hudek

Tickets may be purchased at the Kyle Field or Reed Arena box offices, online at www.12thman.com/tickets or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE or 979-845-2311.

Texas A&M Athletics is committed to providing the 12th Man with the safest environment possible at its athletic venues. Be prepared on game day by reviewing the 12-1-1 Gig ‘Em Rule. Visit www.12thman.com/beclear for all information regarding the clear bag policy.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

PROMOTIONS

All weekend long: Gig ‘Em Group Packs

Bring your team or group to a Aggie Softball game and enjoy discounted group pricing! Groups of 20 or more can enjoy $3 tickets and a special pregame group experience (when available) while those of 50 or more receive $3 tickets and a concessions voucher of a $50 value. If interested, contact 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu today

Friday:

Bingo Friday:

Pick up a Bingo card at the marketing kiosk for chances to win Aggie gear + more!

Saturday:

Student Loyalty Saturday:

1st 300 students at the game get an A&M metallic tumbler!

SISU/TEAL game:

1st 300 fans get Teal TAMU Seat cushions

SARC reps collection donations outside the front gate

Sunday:

Military Appreciation Day:

Each active/retired military member receives 2 FREE tickets and can purchase additional tickets starting at only $3. Can redeem at 12thman.com/militaryday

Join us early as we recognize members of the military pregame and throughout the game

1st 300 fans get limited edition patriotic hats

Sunday Funday:

Buy 1 adult ticket and get up to 4 kids in free

Pregame inflatables on the concourse featuring:

Brazos Battleship Inflatable Slide, Texas A&M Inflatable Bounce House, Arts & Crafts, Poster Designing, Ladder Toss, and Hula Hoops

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics