MLB Lonestar Report: 4/20/17

HOUSTON (AP) _ Dallas Keuchel threw seven solid innings, Josh Reddick finished
a single shy of the cycle and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1
last night. Keuchel allowed one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts. The
left-hander has allowed one run or fewer in all four of his starts, going seven
innings in each outing.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Khris Davis hit his seventh home run of the season,
Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep, and the Oakland Athletics routed
the Texas Rangers 9-1 yesterday. Josh Phegley hit a two-run double in a four-run
first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn, who allowed one run and two hits
over six innings, struck out four and walked four.

