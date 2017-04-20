Home » Featured Stories, News » Congressman Bill Flores Multimedia Town Hall On WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores Multimedia Town Hall On WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, News Thursday, April 20th, 2017

Congressman Bill Flores’s third town hall meeting this week was a multimedia production that included News Talk 1620 WTAW.

Scott Delucia of WTAW’s The Infomaniacs hosted Thursday night’s program, which was available on 1620, radioaggieland.com, and the Congressman’s Facebook Live feed.

During the 90 minute program, there were 34 questions that came via e-mail, text, telephone, and the Facebook Live feed.

Click below to listen to comments from the three segments of Thursday’s town hall.

042017-Bill-Flores-town-hall-part-1.mp3

 

042017-Bill-Flores-town-hall-part-2.mp3

 

042017-Bill-Flores-town-hall-part-3.mp3

 

Screen shot from Congressman Bill Flores's Facebook Live feed with WTAW's Scott Delucia.

Screen shot from Congressman Bill Flores’s Facebook Live feed with WTAW’s Scott Delucia.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115305

Posted by on Apr 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-