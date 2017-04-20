Congressman Bill Flores Multimedia Town Hall On WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores’s third town hall meeting this week was a multimedia production that included News Talk 1620 WTAW.

Scott Delucia of WTAW’s The Infomaniacs hosted Thursday night’s program, which was available on 1620, radioaggieland.com, and the Congressman’s Facebook Live feed.

During the 90 minute program, there were 34 questions that came via e-mail, text, telephone, and the Facebook Live feed.

