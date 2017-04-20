Comments After RVP Postpones Submitting Community College Petitions To The Brazos County Commission

Correction:

Thanks to the Research Valley Partnership for pointing out Nancy Berry is no longer a member of the RVP board. Berry served on the board when she was mayor of College Station. The RVP reports she attends meetings as a guest. The members of the RVP board representing Brazos County are Judge Duane Peters, Commissioner Steve Aldrich and John Clark.

Updated to reflect corrected information:

The Research Valley Partnership (RVP) economic development agency cancelled Tuesday’s appearance at the Brazos County commission meeting.

That’s after a RVP committee had promoted submitting more than 13,000 signatures supporting either buying out Blinn College or creating a Brazos County based, property tax supported community college.

County judge Duane Peters said commissioners will consider the petitions if and when they are presented.

Bryan resident Karen Hall, who has spearheaded petition campaigns that led to city charter elections, questioned if the RVP legally obtained their signatures. Judge Peters says the legality of the petitions would be addressed at the time they are presented.

Commissioner Nancy Berry attends RVP board meetings and was a former of the RVP board when she mayor of College Station. Berry is also a former member of the Blinn board of trustees. Berry told WTAW News she wants the talent initiative steering committee to drop the idea of competing against Blinn.

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, who was a member of the steering committee before he was elected and now serves on the RVP board and the Texas A&M system’s RELLIS workforce committee, responded to Berry’s comments on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.